Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barber shops in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for barber shops.
Hoffman Heights S&R Barber Shop
Topping the list is Hoffman Heights S&R Barber Shop. Located at 636C Peoria St. in Lynn Knoll, the barber shop is the highest-rated barber shop in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
The Gentlemen’s Groom Room
Next up is Heritage Eagle Bend’s The Gentlemen’s Groom Room, situated at 22691 E. Aurora Parkway, B6. With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the barber shop, men’s hair salon and waxing spot has proved to be a local favorite.
Ivan’s Barber Shop
Aurora Hills’ Ivan’s Barber Shop, located at 13694 E. Alameda Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barber shop four stars out of 25 reviews.
Semion Barbershop for All
Over in North Aurora, check out Semion Barbershop for All, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon and barber shop at 2501 Dallas St., Unit 264.
District 6 Barbershop
Last but not least, there’s District 6 Barbershop, a Rockinghorse favorite with 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews. Stop by 23709 E. Caleb Place to hit up the next time you get the urge.
