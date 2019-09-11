COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – The FBI says it’s reviewing the fatal police shooting of a black teenager, De’Von Baiely, in Colorado Springs to determine whether it involved a civil rights violation. The FBI confirms the information to CBS4 on Wednesday.
“The FBI has a responsibility to review all instances of officer involved shootings, and is doing so in communication with Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office to independently collect and review evidence in determining if there has been a federal civil rights violation,” the FBI said in a statement.
Bailey was shot in the back and elbow while running from two Colorado Springs officers.
Police body camera footage shows officers talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery reported nearby. Bailey runs as he is about to be searched. An officer can be heard yelling “hands up!” three times before firing.
Officers say they found a gun in Bailey’s pants.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated and turned over its evidence to the district attorney. Prosecutors haven’t announced the results of their review.
