Comments
BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – A kitten who had to be rescued after getting stuck in a tree has a new job with the Berthoud Fire Department, and a new name. “Ember the Fire Cat” will be become the department’s ambassador to teach kids about fire safety.
BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – A kitten who had to be rescued after getting stuck in a tree has a new job with the Berthoud Fire Department, and a new name. “Ember the Fire Cat” will be become the department’s ambassador to teach kids about fire safety.
Earlier this month, Ember got stuck in a tree behind Station 1 in the northern Colorado town and a firefighter heard its cries. She appeared to be a five-week-old stray that was malnourished and it was unclear how long she had been there.
After the rescue, Ember was evaluated by a veterinarian. The vet gave her a check-over, and while she was a little undernourished, in the past week she’s gotten plenty of care.
The fire department’s public information officer adopted the kitten and the department held a naming contest on social media.
“(Ember) is a sweatheart and a survivor! She is healthy, happy, and her life will be one of purpose as she helps us share fire safety messages with our community,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.
You must log in to post a comment.