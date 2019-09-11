  • CBS4On Air

Colorado News, CSP, Edgar Esquivel-Tecalco, Glenwood Springs News


GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol troopers pulled over a driver for a routine traffic violation and found more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine. Edgar Esquivel-Tecalco was pulled over Monday afternoon in West Glenwood.

“Over 60 packages of methamphetamine, totaling over 100 pounds, with a street value of a little more than a $1 million,” CSP public information officer Josh Lewis told the Aspen Daily News.

(credit: Kathy Newbould)

A witness took pictures of the piles of illegal drug stacked on the hood of a patrol car.

(credit: Kathy Newbould)

Equivel-Tecalco is facing charges including unlawful distribution of drugs, following too closely, failing to drive in a single lane, improper signal and speeding 5-9 mph over the limit.

