DENVER (CBS4) – A late summer cold front will sweep over Colorado on Wednesday bringing afternoon thunderstorms to the mountains, overnight light snow above 10,000 feet, and an enhanced threat for severe weather to the far northeast corner of the state.

For Denver and the Front Range, the cold front will be less dramatic with only a slight chance for a thunderstorm between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Temperatures will also be 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday so highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The threat for severe weather in northeast Colorado will mainly be during the evening. Large hail, damaging wind, and even an isolated tornado is possible around Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, and Akron. These areas are under a “slight” or “enhanced” threat for severe weather.

In terms of mountain snow, temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s across the high country Wednesday night so it will certainly be cold enough for snow. But moisture will be limited so any snow that manages to fall over the higher peaks and passes above 10,000 feet will be minor. Still, it will likely be the first snow of the season for Berthoud Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass, Trail Ridge Road, Loveland Pass, I-70 on either side of the Eisenhower tunnel, and possibly even Independence Pass.

Behind the cold font it will be a spectacular September day in Colorado on Thursday. After a cool start, sunny skies will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 70s in the metro area, and lower 60s across the high country.

Then another heat wave for develop for the weekend with highs near 90 degrees in Denver. Sunday’s home opener for the Broncos will be among the hottest regular season home games in franchise history. The current record was set just last year on September 16, 2018 when it was 92° against the Oakland Raiders.