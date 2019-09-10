  • CBS4On Air

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews removed dozens of cats from an animal shelter in Southern Colorado because of potential animal neglect. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the Steel City Alley Cats Coalition a month ago.

Animal Law Enforcement searched the Steel City Alley Cats Coalition in Pueblo (credit: CBS)

The shelter is located on East Highway 50 in Pueblo. Deputies received information about the animals’ poor health.

The Steel City Alley Cats Coalition in Pueblo (credit: CBS)

The shelter was searched and deputies removed as many as 100 cats on Monday.

Those cats were transferred to the Humane Society in Pueblo.

The Steel City Alley Cats Coalition in Pueblo (credit: CBS)

Four cats have died during the investigation.

“The outcome is different for each and every animal and some of that might include adoptions, some of them might have transfers and sometimes the most compassionate thing we can do is humane euthanasia,” said Animal Law Enforcement Cpt. Lindsey Vigna.

The Steel City Alley Cats Coalition in Pueblo (credit: CBS)

Charges could be filed against the shelter but right now the focus is on caring for the cats.

