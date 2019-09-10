(HOODLINE) – Craving Vietnamese food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
Pho 99 Aurora
Topping the list is Pho 99 Aurora. Located at 1080 S. Havana St. in Expo Park, it is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp.
Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill
Next up is City Center North’s Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle & Grill, situated at 539 N. Sable Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 610 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Golden Saigon
East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park’s Golden Saigon, located at 2648 S. Parker Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 514 reviews.
Top Pho
Top Pho in North Aurora, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 170 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11697 E. Colfax Ave. to see for yourself.
5280 Banh Mi and Grill
Over in Meadowood, check out 5280 Banh Mi and Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit A.
