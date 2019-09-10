Week 1 Denver Broncos Injuries: Ja'Wuan James Suffers Knee InjuryThe Broncos invested heavily in the offseason for the services of offensive lineman Ja'Wuan James, but his health history was a question mark.

Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay Has Special Message For DIA Train PassengersWhen visitors to Denver take the train at Denver International Airport, there's no mistake that they're in Broncos Country. Denver Broncos Running Back Phillip Lindsay has a special message for those passengers.

Broncos Come Up Short In Debut For Joe Flacco, Vic FangioThe Broncos came out flat in the opener and lost 24-16 to the Raiders on Monday night, ending the NFL's longest opening week winning streak at seven games.

CBS4 Fan Poll: How do you feel about this Broncos season?Take the CBS4 Fan Poll.

WATCH: Steven Montez's Flea-Flicker To K.D. Nixon Was Longest Pass In College Football In 3 YearsColorado's 96-yard TD against Nebraska on a flea-flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon was the longest pass completion in the FBS since 2016.