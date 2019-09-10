Comments
(CBS4) – Palindrome Week starts Tuesday. A palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward, such as “madam,” “nurses run,” and “tacocat.” This week, every date is the same written backward as it is forward.
Palindrome weeks (or weeks and a half) haven’t been all that rare the past couple of years. There has been one every year since 2011.
