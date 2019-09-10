  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police announced the arrest of a man in Texas in connection with the murder of a man found shot to death Sunday in Erie. Orlando Lujan, 48, is charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of Gene David Cisneros, 39.

Orlando Lujan (credit: Denver Police Department)

Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Erie Police were called to an area south of the I-25 Frontage Road and Erie Parkway. Investigators found Cisneros covered with bags on the side of the road.

Detectives determined Cisneros was likely killed in the 5200 block of Steele St. in Denver before being moved to Erie. Denver Police are now interviewing witnesses and actively following leads in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.

