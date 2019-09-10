  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Summit County News


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened after a chase and vehicle fire shut down the interstate on Monday night. Authorities arrested one suspect.

The chase ended at the tunnel about 9:15 p.m. Monday. That’s when the vehicle fire happened.

(credit: CBS)

The fire kept I-70 closed for about an hour.

What prompted the chase and the suspect’s identity has not been released.

Comments