SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened after a chase and vehicle fire shut down the interstate on Monday night. Authorities arrested one suspect.
The chase ended at the tunnel about 9:15 p.m. Monday. That’s when the vehicle fire happened.
The fire kept I-70 closed for about an hour.
What prompted the chase and the suspect’s identity has not been released.
