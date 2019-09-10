DENVER (CBS4) – A late summer storm system will impact Colorado’s weather on Wednesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms as colder air sweeps into the region. If the precipitation can last long enough it may change to snow in the highest elevations along and north of Interstate 70 by Wednesday night.
The same storm has already produced the first accumulating snow of the season in the highest elevations of Utah’s Uinta Mountains. A camera on Bald Mountain Pass, about an hour east of Salt Lake City, showed snow covering the roadway just after sunrise on Tuesday.
As of this posting the storm system does not look like one that will cause any significant travel problems in Colorado’s high country, but depending on how it all times out, we could see a small window with snow covered roads above 10,000 feet by late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Any snow that falls would quickly melt as warmer weather moves into the state for the upcoming weekend.
