Broncos Come Up Short In Debut For Joe Flacco, Vic FangioThe Broncos came out flat in the opener and lost 24-16 to the Raiders on Monday night, ending the NFL's longest opening week winning streak at seven games.

CBS4 Fan Poll: How do you feel about this Broncos season?Take the CBS4 Fan Poll.

WATCH: Steven Montez's Flea-Flicker To K.D. Nixon Was Longest Pass In College Football In 3 YearsColorado's 96-yard TD against Nebraska on a flea-flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon was the longest pass completion in the FBS since 2016.

Broncos vs. Raiders All-In On NFL Trend Of Resting Starters Like Joe Flacco In PreseasonThe Denver-Oakland game Monday night wraps up a kickoff weekend lacking in offensive rhythm in so many spots after an abundance of starters spent August on the sidelines in baseball caps.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Predicts 10-6 Season For BroncosDenver Mayor Hancock made the 10-6 prediction as he was wearing his custom-made Broncos jersey and Super Bowl 50 ring.