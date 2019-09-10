Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a suspicious package outside the Denver Sheriff Department downtown. Officers were called to the corner of W. 14th Ave. and N. Elati St. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
#DPD Officers on scene at W. 14th Ave. and N. Elati St. on a suspicious package that was left unattended. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/Egk7iqneKq
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 11, 2019
Investigators say the suspicious package is a cardboard box wrapped with tape on the sidewalk. The intersection remains open to traffic and there are no evacuations.
Denver Police will continue to update the situation on their Twitter account.
