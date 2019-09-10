  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a suspicious package outside the Denver Sheriff Department downtown. Officers were called to the corner of W. 14th Ave. and N. Elati St. around 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators say the suspicious package is a cardboard box wrapped with tape on the sidewalk. The intersection remains open to traffic and there are no evacuations.

Denver Police will continue to update the situation on their Twitter account. 

