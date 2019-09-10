Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Museum and Denver Police Department are honoring two fallen officers with a sign marking where both died in the line of duty. Officers Clarence E. Fraker and John O’Donnell were killed in 1934.
They died when their police cruiser crashed into a car as they were responding to a scene at 25th and Marion.
The sign honoring the lives of Clarence Fraker and John O’Donnell was put in place during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.
The Denver Police Department has lost 72 officers in its 160 years of operation.
You must log in to post a comment.