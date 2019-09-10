  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Museum and Denver Police Department are honoring two fallen officers with a sign marking where both died in the line of duty. Officers Clarence E. Fraker and John O’Donnell were killed in 1934.

Denver police Clarence E. Fraker and John O'Donnell

A sign dedicated to late Denver Police Officers Clarence E. Fraker and John O’Donnell (credit: CBS)

They died when their police cruiser crashed into a car as they were responding to a scene at 25th and Marion.

Denver police Clarence E. Fraker and John O'Donnell

(credit: CBS)

The sign honoring the lives of Clarence Fraker and John O’Donnell was put in place during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Denver police Clarence E. Fraker and John O'Donnell

The signs dedicated to fallen Denver Police Officers Clarence E. Fraker and John O’Donnell Sept. 10, 2019 (credit: CBS)

The Denver Police Department has lost 72 officers in its 160 years of operation.

