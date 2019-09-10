



Electric scooter companies are eyeing Boulder as their next city to do business. Students at the University of Colorado Boulder got to take e-scooters for a free spin on Tuesday as part of a survey to determine if the electric wheels should be offered in the city.

“I think it’s a really good way to get around,” student Zoe Sullivan said. “Especially if you don’t have a bike or another form of transportation.”

Earlier this year, city council passed a moratorium on issuing business licenses to e-scooter companies until February 2020. City staff want to get feedback on the popular scooters and ensure public safety.

To help in that process, the university invited a few e-scooter companies on campus to show and tell their product.

“We want to talk with them about the communities in which they’re operating,” Heidi VanGenderen, Director of Sustainability at CU, said. “What is the regulatory construct look like? Has it worked well? What are the challenges?”

E-scooter companies Lyft, Bird, Lime, VeoRide and Spin also offered safety tips and helmets to students who took their devices for a ride.

“I tried all the scooters today,” Dejour Elliott, a senior at CU, said. “Some were smooth, some had new technologies like suspension. As soon as possible, [e-scooters] need to be on campus. This would help me get from one building to the next.”

Following the free demo rides, students were also asked to fill out an online survey. That information will then be analyzed by university and city officials to determine what mobility options could look like in Boulder.

“This is a big campus, and the safer we can keep it with good mobility options to get around, the better we’re going to be,” VanGenderen said. “The feedback [on campus] has been largely positive, but that survey is going to be a critical component. We will look at the results and figure out what role [the survey] will play when going back to city council as they consider lifting the moratorium.”

Tuesday’s demo event is part of a series organized by the City of Boulder. Next week, four other events are set to offer business owners as well as residents a chance to learn more about the e-scooters.

The events will be held:

Sept. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. next to the Dushanbe Teahouse (1770 13 th St.).

Sept. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. next to the Dushanbe Teahouse (1770 13th St.).

St.). Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flatirons Business Park (corner of Flatiron Parkway and Central Avenue).

Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center for Community (2249 Willard Loop Drive).

Those who cannot attend a demonstration can also submit feedback in an online survey.

SURVEY LINK: https://www.beheardboulder.org/exploring-e-scooters-in-boulder