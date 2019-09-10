Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a burned vehicle early Sunday morning near southbound Interstate 225 and East Colfax Avenue. The coroner determined Vicky Salvadora De Dios, 46, died of injuries prior to the fire and her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Aurora Police have not named any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Lampson with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6013. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.
You must log in to post a comment.