Colorado News, Colorado Task Force 1, Hurricane Dorian


DENVER (CBS4)– Members of Colorado Task Force One have returned to Colorado after helping survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The crew deployed to the East Coast last month.

Colorado Task Force 1

Colorado Task Force 1 (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The group originally deployed to Florida on Aug. 30 to help with water rescues. They traveled with the storm to help in Georgia and North Carolina.

The 18 crew members left Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Saturday.

Three firefighters with Denver Fire returned Tuesday morning.

