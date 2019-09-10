Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Members of Colorado Task Force One have returned to Colorado after helping survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The crew deployed to the East Coast last month.
DENVER (CBS4)– Members of Colorado Task Force One have returned to Colorado after helping survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The crew deployed to the East Coast last month.
The group originally deployed to Florida on Aug. 30 to help with water rescues. They traveled with the storm to help in Georgia and North Carolina.
The 18 crew members left Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Saturday.
Members of Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) are headed home today from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as #HurricaneDorian moves away from the eastern U.S. coast.
The team is expected to be back in Denver sometime on Monday. pic.twitter.com/GQQUoaJpHX
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 7, 2019
Three firefighters with Denver Fire returned Tuesday morning.
You must log in to post a comment.