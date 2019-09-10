Comments
GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cherry Creek Athletic Club in Glendale is under new ownership. Members have been told that the Minnesota-based chain Life Time bought the club.
Life Time took over operations of the Cherry Creek Athletic Club on Friday.
According to Business Den, members will have to get a Life Time membership but the cost will be the same. The membership will be accepted at all other Life Time locations.
