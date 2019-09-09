DENVER (CBS4) – Thieves smash their way into two bicycle stores and make off with some high end merchandise. Denver police believe the bikes may be headed out of the country.

In a van believed to be stolen from Denver Public Schools, thieves crashed through a wall and door at Mojo Bikes near Sheridan Boulevard and Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday morning.

With their faces covered, they proceeded to take the first nine bikes positioned in a row.

What they may not have realized is they left behind some worth over $10,000 each. Lisa Kaveggia, the store owner, told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger there is a black market for these bicycles.

“You can sell it on Craig’s list, Facebook, eBay. It’s easy to get rid of serial numbers, easier to block them out.”

She says the intruders were in the store about one minute this time. A minute that cost about $50,000.

The very same night burglars paid a call at C3 bikes at 32nd Avenue and Tejon Street.

Here entry was gained by smashing the special plate glass windows with boulders. Owner Wade Washburn says seven bicycles were stolen.

“These guys are willing to drive vehicles through store fronts being able to stop them is tough,” he said.

They tipped over racks of road bikes going instead for the popular mountain bikes. C3 owner Wade Washburn was told by Denver police they are possibly ending up in other countries.

“Down to South America a lot of these bikes are worth double to triple the value in foreign countries,” Washburn said.

It’s not known if the burglars who stole from C3 are the same who hit Mojo bikes. The suspects took nine bikes, but left three behind. They wouldn’t fit in the stolen van.