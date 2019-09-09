



– During a classic 34-31 overtime win on Saturday, Colorado’s 96-yard touchdown against Nebraska on a flea-flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon was the longest pass completion in the Football Bowl Subdivision since Florida’s Austin Appleby threw a 98-yard TD pass to Tyrie Cleveland against LSU on Nov. 19, 2016. It was also the longest touchdown in CU Buffaloes history.

Running back Alex Fontenot took the handoff near his own goal line, flipped it back to Montez, who backpedaled several steps into his own end zone before letting loose on a deep pass to Nixon.

Catching the ball at his own 40, Nixon slipped a diving tackle attempt by cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt at midfield and raced the rest of the way untouched.

”Talk about just the guts to call that on our own 4,” Montez said. ”I mean, just guts from (offensive coordinator Jay) Johnson to send that down to us and we got the exact coverage we want … They thought we were going to hand it off and run it, so we hand it off, pitch back, K.D. was screaming wide open so I just tried to give him a ball he can run with.”

