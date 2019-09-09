Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Sixteen law enforcement departments challenged one another in softball this weekend in honor of Deputy Zack Parrish. Parrish was shot and killed in an ambush in Highlands Ranch on New Year’s Eve 2017 while answering a disturbance call. The 29-year-old officer who had a wife and two daughters was trying to help a man having a mental breakdown.
First responders from across the country gathered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds for the 2nd annual ZPIII softball tournament. The money raised supports families of fallen officers. The team “Angel Armor” wound up victorious.
Rockyard brewing created a beer called Blue Ale in coordination with the sheriff’s office as a tribute. It featured the “ZPIII” on the front of the cans.
