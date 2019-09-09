Broncos vs. Raiders All-In On NFL Trend Of Resting Starters Like Joe Flacco In PreseasonThe Denver-Oakland game Monday night wraps up a kickoff weekend lacking in offensive rhythm in so many spots after an abundance of starters spent August on the sidelines in baseball caps.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Predicts 10-6 Season For BroncosDenver Mayor Hancock made the 10-6 prediction as he was wearing his custom-made Broncos jersey and Super Bowl 50 ring.

WATCH: Steven Montez's Flea-Flicker To K.D. Nixon Was Longest Pass In College Football In 3 YearsColorado's 96-yard TD against Nebraska on a flea-flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon was the longest pass completion in the FBS since 2016.

CBS4 Fan Poll: How do you feel about this Broncos season?Take the CBS4 Fan Poll.

Historic Broncos Player Al Carmichael Passes AwayThe Denver Broncos announced the passing of Al “Hoagy” Carmichael at the age of 90. Carmichael was a member of the Broncos original 1960’s team.