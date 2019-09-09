



– The Golden Fire Department responded to a smoldering home Sunday evening after it was struck by lightning.

“We’re just thankful it wasn’t worse than it was and the only scary part I would say is that this is on her nursery sidewall, which is a little nerve wracking, but it’s all exterior so we’re lucky,” said homeowner Carrie Roth, while inspecting the damage with her daughter.

The Roth family wasn’t home when lightning struck their home on Somerset Drive as severe weather moved through. Golden firefighters say a neighbor called for help at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday.

“Our neighbors were the best part about it. They just kind of stepped in because we were landing at the airport and it sounded like it was smoldering on the outside and they threw some water on it until fire trucks got here.”

There were several reports of lightning strikes in the Golden area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Photographer Todd Caudle snapped a picture of a strike that appeared to hit an area close to the Colorado School of Mines at 4:19 p.m.

While it’s close to the Roth’s home, both the Roth’s and Caudle believe it is a different strike.

Golden fire says the strike hit a cable TV antenna, and the Roth family says some electronics were damaged.