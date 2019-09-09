  • CBS4On Air

Colorado News

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado coroner has been indicted on an official misconduct charge for allegedly sending his wife to handle numerous death investigations this year even though she was not a sworn deputy. The 5th Judicial District Attorney’s office announced Monday that a jury indicted Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent of Leadville on Friday. He told The Denver Post he needed to consult with his attorney before commenting on the second-degree official misconduct charge.

The district attorney’s news release did not name Kent’s wife.

A summons was issued for Kent rather than an arrest warrant.

Kent was appointed coroner in 2012 and was elected to four-year terms in 2014 and 2018.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

