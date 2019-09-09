DENVER (CBS4)– As the Denver Broncos prepare to open up the 2019 season on the road against the Oakland Raiders on Monday, one Broncos fan already has big expectations for the team. CBS4’s Justin Adams discussed the season with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

“They’re going to go 10-6 this season and get in as a Wild Card,” Hancock confidently said.

Hancock made the prediction as he was wearing his custom-made Broncos jersey and Super Bowl 50 ring. It is no surprise he would consider himself the Broncos No. 1 fan.

Back in 1986, Hancock was the Broncos mascot named “Huddles,” rallying the crowd and giving high fives to the players. That season was also a special one for the team as Denver went 11-5 and lost in Super Bowl XXI to the New York Giants. With the Broncos acquiring Joe Flacco in the off-season, he believes the Broncos will be back to their winning ways.

“If Joe can be consistent and we get a little of what Joe Flacco used to be, I think the Broncos can raise the level of that offense,” Hancock said.

“We know he can make every throw. We know he can be a winning quarterback. The question is can he raise the level of play of the teammates around him? And that’s what we saw with (John) Elway, that’s what we saw with (Peyton) Manning. Quarterbacks that get everybody to step up.”

Hancock also believes the Broncos found the right guy in Vic Fangio as the new head coach.

“I have not met him personally, but for everything I’ve read and seen this is a no nonsense kind of guy,” Hancock said. “I like that about him. I think that takes you back to the Mike Shanahan, the Dan Reeves, coaches our winning era and I think it’s going to work.”

Here are the game-by-game predictions from Hancock:

Sept. 9 at Oakland Raiders – (W)

Sept. 15 vs Chicago Bears – (W)

Sept. 22 at Green Bay Packers – (L)

Sept. 29 vs Jacksonville Jaguars – (W)

Oct. 6 at Los Angles Chargers – (L)

Oct. 13 vs Tennessee Titans – (W)

Oct. 17 vs Kansas City Chiefs – (W)

Oct. 27 at Indianapolis Colts – (L)

Nov. 3 vs Cleveland Browns – (W)

Nov. 17 at Minnesota Vikings – (L)

Nov. 24 at Buffalo Bills – (W)

Dec. 1 vs Los Angeles Chargers – (W)

Dec. 8 at Houston Texans – (L)

Dec. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs – (L)

Dec. 22 vs Detroit Lions – (W)

Dec. 29 vs Oakland Raiders – (W)

Final Record: 10-6, Wild Card Playoffs