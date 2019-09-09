DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are conducting a death investigation following an hour-long standoff with a man in an apartment complex. Officers responded to Sakura Square at 19th and Larimer Streets around 4:45 p.m.
Denver Police Technician Tyrone Campbell said a number of apartments were evacuated as police tried to make contact with the man who refused to leave his unit.
“There’s always going to be unique challenges with any environment.” said Campbell. “When you have an apartment building one of the things that we have to take into consideration is the safety of all the people that are not only involved but the people who area adjacent to what it is that we’re dealing with.”
The man eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. Police would not say if a person was found dead in the apartment, only that a death investigation was underway.
Officers have not released the name of the man who was taken into custody, but say for now, he is only facing charges in connection with the barricade.
