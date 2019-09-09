DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday was the wettest day in Denver in a month. Some neighborhoods along the Front Range measured more than 2 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday. So dry weather expected on Monday is a welcomed change.
The rain on Sunday hit hard in many areas and was accompanied by frequent lightning and even a brief landspout tornado on the northeast side of DIA shortly before 6 p.m.
Lightning was especially prevalent in the Golden area where it caused damage to at least one home.
Officially Denver received 0.26 inches of rain on Sunday which brings to the precipitation total for the year to just under 13 inches. Denver is currently above normal with rain for the month, the season, and the year.
The highest rainfall totals on Sunday and Sunday night were northeast of the metro area particularly in Weld and Morgan Counties.
The drier weather on Monday will also allow temperatures to be warmer compared to Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.
The one and only chance for thunderstorms this week should come on Wednesday during the afternoon and/or evening. Otherwise plan on mostly clear skies, dry weather, and temperatures generally staying above normal for the second week in September.
