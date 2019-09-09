(HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the best sushi around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
Misaki
First up is Misaki, situated at 2501 Dallas St. in the Stanley Marketplace. With 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Bangkok Tokyo Asian Fusion
Bangkok Tokyo Asian Fusion, located at 6020 S. Gun Club Road, Unit E5, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 170 reviews.
Saigon Tokyo
Saigon Tokyo, a Japanese and Vietnamese restaurant in Tollgate Overlook, is another go-to, with four stars out of 162 Yelp reviews. Head over to 700 S. Buckley Road, Unit E and F, to see for yourself.
Sonoda’s Sushi Seafood
Over in Dam East-West, check out Sonoda’s Sushi Seafood, which has earned four stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant at 3108 S. Parker Road, D1.
Tokyo Joe’s
And then there’s Tokyo Joe’s, a SableRidge favorite with four stars out of 94 reviews. Stop by 13950 E. Mississippi Ave. to hit up the restaurant next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.