



Despite their hard efforts, Castle Rock Police and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office did not advance in Monday night’s Lip Sync to the Rescue on CBS. The two agencies made it to the top 30 and needed enough votes to get to the top 10.

The community came together at a watch party to support their hometown police department.

“The fact that we made the top 30 was very surprising. Was very unexpected for us. It shows the human side of police and it shows that we like to have fun just like everybody else. And, you know, some of have rhythm and some of us don’t have rhythm and that’s OK,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley told CBS4.

“Last summer, public safety lip sync battles were all the rage, and Castle Rock Police rose to the challenge,” Officer Joe Cybert stated.

‘Lip Sync To The Rescue’ is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The winning department will be awarded $100,000, and the runner-up will get $50,000, to take back to their communities.