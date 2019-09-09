Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a rally with supporters Monday evening in Denver. It’s the Vermont senator’s first visit to Denver during the 2020 presidential campaign.
The rally will be at Civic Center Park at 6 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and admission will be on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.
Sanders made several stops in Colorado during his losing bid for the Democratic nomination in 2016, and Colorado delegates favored Sanders over his competitor Hillary Clinton.
Colorado will hold its presidential primary on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Super Tuesday is the name given to the day when the largest number of U.S. states hold their primaries and the greatest number of delegates are at stake. Gov. Jared Polis said the change will attract more presidential contenders to this purple state.
