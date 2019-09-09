Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear cub died after a dumpster tipped over and fell on top of it. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it happened in Jefferson County on Monday morning.
“Not only is human trash a major attractant that leads to the habituation of bears & increases human-bear conflicts, it is also deadly to our bears in many ways,” CPW officials tweeted.
The male bear cub weighed about 30 pounds, according to CPW.
“This is highly unusual, but it does go to show one of the many aspects of trouble when it comes to bears and human trash. Dumpsters should always be secured so a bear can’t get inside and placed on solid, flat ground where it does not present a danger to people or wildlife,” officials said.
