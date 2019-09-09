ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County woman said she is terrified and frustrated because her ex-boyfriend is on the run and taunting her. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Apolinar Orosco-Alcarez cut off his GPS ankle monitor last month. He’s accused of a number of crimes, including sexual assault of a child and stalking.

Orosco-Alcarez’s ex-girlfriend, who asked to only use her first name due to safety concerns, said she and her daughter still receive numerous texts and Snapchats from him.

So far, she’s filed more than a dozen police reports with four different departments around the Denver Metro Area, but no one has been able to track him down.

“I’m on edge, I’m scared constantly,” She said. “Nobody understands what it’s like to have to watch your back all the time and not know what’s behind you.”

Vanessa tells CBS4 she and Orosco-Alcarez were together for 13 years and had a child together. She said she endured years of abuse and left the relationship last year.

Since then, Vanessa said Orosco-Alcarez has continued to contact and harass her and her daughter – even after he removed his GPS monitor.

Vanessa showed CBS4 two different screenshots from Snapchat. In one, he has a filter over his face with the caption, “where am I?” The other is a black screen with text reading, “I’m very scared. And you should be to.”

“He’s out there somewhere and I don’t think he’s far,” She said. “I just want him found.”

Orosco-Alcarez has warrants for stalking, sexual assault on a child, intimidating a witness and domestic violence.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said this is the third time this year someone has either cut off their monitor or the battery has died.

Though it’s happened three times this year, the sheriff’s office says this situation is infrequent. A spokesman said GPS ankle monitors are the best way to keep tabs on higher risk people who have posted bond.