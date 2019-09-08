SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County Water Rescue Team came to the rescue of a man who lost his one-of-a-kind wedding ring in Lake Dillon. Zeke Zebauers decided to take his boat out on Aug. 17 not knowing how the day would end.

“We had just come in from sailing and tied the boat up at the end of the dock and all of a sudden I guess I had extended my fingers and the ring just shot off my finger and into the water,” he said.

It’s was Zeke’s unique wedding ring. When he and his wife, Yvonne, got married 46 years ago, they had custom rings made from a wax mold. It’s one of a kind and he’s never taken it off.

“That was one of the most dreaded drives home. I had to tell her that I lost this ring,” Zeke said.

When he got home and faced the music, he thought maybe he might try to call the Frisco Bay Marina to see if they could help. They put him in contact with the Summit County Water Rescue Team.

Luckily for Zeke, they were glad to help out.

“They were going to use an underwater camera that they have now with a light on it and that’s what they would use to look for it.”

Zeke still wasn’t too optimistic, but he was grateful. A few days later he got the surprise of the year.

“I got a text message with a picture that said it surfaced!”

Zeke is grateful he got his ring back and very thankful for the Summit County Water Rescue Team that sympathized for him and found it. His wife, Yvonne, is stunned to have it back.

“I didn’t think it could ever be retrieved from a lake,” she said.

Zeke says now he’s going to make sure it never leaves his side again.

“It’s a terrific relief.”

The dive team used the situation as a training dive and say normally they wouldn’t do something like this, but Zeke and Yvonne’s story touched their heart.