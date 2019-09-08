Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they found a body near southbound Interstate 225 and East Colfax Avenue early Sunday morning. They say the body was found in a vehicle and is unidentifiable.
The Major Crimes/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and say the death is suspicious.
However, further details have not been released. Police say information is limited.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Agent Lampson with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6013. Tipsters can also use Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.
