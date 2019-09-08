Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one person was sent to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Hazel Court near West 1st Avenue.
Officers say the person was shot in the leg. Details about that victim haven’t been released.
#DPD Officers on-scene in the 100 Blk of Hazel Ct. in regard to a reported shooting. One party being treated for GSW to the leg. No available suspect info at this time. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/OrQJIGgKMA
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 8, 2019
It’s not clear what preceded the shooting.
Investigators haven’t released information about a suspect.
