DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one person was sent to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Hazel Court near West 1st Avenue.

Officers say the person was shot in the leg. Details about that victim haven’t been released.

It’s not clear what preceded the shooting.

Investigators haven’t released information about a suspect.

