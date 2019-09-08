  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A man who came to the United States as an Iraqi refugee pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a Colorado police officer in August 2018. Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi entered his plea Friday.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi (credit: El Paso County)

It came about a month after a judge ruled he was fit to stand trial. A trial date was set for Feb. 18, 2020.

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Al Khammasi, 32, is charged with shooting officer Cem Duzel, causing a serious brain injury. He is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal possession of a weapon.

Court records said Al Khammasi had been slated for deportation in 2016 until a change in immigration law meant his felony trespassing conviction was no longer grounds for removal.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments