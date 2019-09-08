Comments
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The wildfire burning southwest of Meeker grew to 2,300 acres on Sunday; up from nearly 1,900 on Saturday. The Hunt Fire was sparked by lightning on Sept. 5.
More than 100 people are fighting the fire on Bureau of Land Management land in Rio Blanco County.
They say hot, dry weather with light wind contributed to the fire’s growth. They continued to protect historic cabins in the area.
Crews are also trying to keep the fire north of the county line because of a nearby oil pipeline.
No other structures are threatened.
