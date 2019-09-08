(HOODLINE) – Need more ice cream and frozen yogurt in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
Mixing Bowl Cookie Dough
Topping the list is Mixing Bowl Cookie Dough. Located at 5580 S. Parker Road, the spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.
Sweet Cow
Next up is North Aurora’s Sweet Cow, situated at 2501 N. Dallas St., Suite 146. With 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Yo Craze Frozen Yogurt
Seven Hills’s Yo Craze Frozen Yogurt, located at 18801 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 174, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more four stars out of 62 reviews.
Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, custom cakes and cupcakes, is another go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 23973 E. Prospect Ave., Unit A to see for yourself.
Leche Y Miel
Over in Aurora Hills, check out Leche Y Miel, which has earned four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the creperie, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, at 12415 E. Mississippi Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.
