By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos announced the passing of Al “Hoagy” Carmichael at the age of 90. Carmichael was a member of the Broncos original 1960’s team and holds the distinction of scoring the first touchdown in American Football League history. The score, a 59-yard catch from Frank Tripucka against the Boston Patriots, was also the first TD in Broncos history. That game was played on September 9, 1960.

(credit: RememberTheAFL.com)

Carmichael also owns the tenth longest play in NFL history, a 106-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He is in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Al Carmichael (credit: Twitter/Denver Broncos)

When he wasn’t on the gridiron, Carmichael had success as a stuntman in Hollywood. He was a stunt double in more than 50 films

Romi Bean

