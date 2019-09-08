DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos announced the passing of Al “Hoagy” Carmichael at the age of 90. Carmichael was a member of the Broncos original 1960’s team and holds the distinction of scoring the first touchdown in American Football League history. The score, a 59-yard catch from Frank Tripucka against the Boston Patriots, was also the first TD in Broncos history. That game was played on September 9, 1960.
Carmichael also owns the tenth longest play in NFL history, a 106-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He is in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.
When he wasn’t on the gridiron, Carmichael had success as a stuntman in Hollywood. He was a stunt double in more than 50 films
Carmichael scored the 1st TD in Broncos—and American Football League—history with a 59-yard TD catch from Frank Tripucka on 9/9/60 vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/qdGoXfuhxN
September 8, 2019
…a dapper, urbane man, Al was stuntman and Hollywood extra in off season, was in Spartacus with Kirk Douglas. #fb
September 8, 2019
