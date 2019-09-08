



— The Castle Rock Police Department is in the running to appear on a new CBS show called ‘Lip Sync To The Rescue’ and they’re hosting a watch party for the community Monday night.

“Last summer, public safety lip sync battles were all the rage, and Castle Rock Police rose to the challenge,” Officer Joe Cybert stated.

The top 30 videos were selected from over 1,000 lip sync videos, and over 11 million votes were cast to determine the top 10 that will be revealed during the broadcast on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. on CBS4.

“If enough online votes were cast to get Castle Rock Police into the top 10, the CRPD video will air on the live show. Then, our Town will be competing in live-tweet voting for the best lip sync challenge video in the country!”

Two videos will advance to the live vote on Twitter during the broadcast to crown a winner. The winning department will be awarded $100,000, and the runner-up will get $50,000, to take back to their communities.

Castle Rock police have some tough competition — including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, whose video also made the top 30.

“The quality of lip sync videos produced, the response in submissions, and the voting have been off the charts,” said Robert Horowitz, JUMA President & Executive Producer. “Viewers will be amazed with the production quality and entertainment value with each video.”

LINK: Top 30 Lipsync To The Rescue’ Videos

‘Lip Sync To The Rescue’ is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and country music superstar Luke Bryan is featured on the show when he surprises the Saratoga County, N.Y. deputy sheriff’s office and helps them redo their original lip sync video.

The Castle Rock Police Department’s watch party will be helf from 5-8 p.m. at Festival Park.

“Come enjoy music, food truck fare, cocktails and local craft brews,” the police department said. “And, be sure to be performance ready, We’ll be battling it out in the park with the best lip sync performances.”