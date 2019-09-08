BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – A teacher at Basalt High School faces sexual assault charges after investigators say she was having a sexual relationship with a student. Brittany von Stein was giving private vocal lessons to the student, according to the Aspen Times.
Court documents obtained by the newspaper state the student admitted to having been in the relationship since January or February of this year.
It wasn’t until mid-August when police were alerted to the accusations by school officials. Von Stein, 26, admitted to them the student kissed her during a lesson in January.
Roughly two weeks later, the student’s friends looked at his phone during a sleepover when that student fell asleep. They reportedly brought up the matter to the student who admitted to the relationship.
Authorities arrested von Stein at her Carbondale home last week. She has since posted bond.
In January of 2018, von Stein was recognized as the Outstanding Young Music Educator by the Colorado Music Educators Association.
The school is reportedly working to replace von Stein.
