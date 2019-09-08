Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado Springs police arrested eight boys they accuse of stealing and crashing a sport-utility vehicle and committing several other crimes. Police say the crimes began with the theft of the Toyota 4Runner on Tuesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Colorado Springs police arrested eight boys they accuse of stealing and crashing a sport-utility vehicle and committing several other crimes. Police say the crimes began with the theft of the Toyota 4Runner on Tuesday.
Police allege people in the Toyota fired shots at a home Wednesday. Nobody was hurt but police say a boy later stole from a liquor store before fleeing in the SUV.
Calls came in later that boys in the SUV stole a diaper bag and backpack from a woman at gunpoint and pointed a gun at another vehicle.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the Toyota later collided with another vehicle and they arrested eight boys who fled on foot.
Police didn’t identify the juveniles, who ranged in age from 12 to 17.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.