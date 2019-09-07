



Thousands of Coloradans volunteered at projects across the state for Xcel Energy’s 9th annual Day of Service. They came together for 83 nonprofit projects which benefit countless people.

“We have close to 4,000 people out right at this exact point in time, giving back to their communities, doing a variety of projects,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy – Colorado.

Alice joined volunteers at the Mile High United Way to make blankets which will go to patients at Denver Health.

“It is truly amazing. Not only our employees, but people in the community and then the partnership with CBS4 to put this all together is really tremendous,” she said.

“It just makes a world of difference, it changes their whole outlook on the hospital,” said Mandy Scott, a Child Life Specialist for Denver Health Pediatrics.

Mandy has the honor of giving these donated blankets to patients.

“Being able to have a blanket that they can cuddle with, it kind of reminds them of home and being able to take that with them when they leave is really positive,” she said.

“It’s very comfortable, good for the cold,” said 13-year-old patient Angel who loves to play video games and soccer.

He just started his freshman year in high school and is already looking at career possibilities after graduation.

“A game designer, mechanic or a chef,” he said, listing possible careers.

Angel had to spend a couple of days at the hospital, and was grateful for the small act of kindness from strangers.

“I appreciate it a lot that I was able to get this, thank you very much,” he said.

Day of Service was created to honor, remember and pay tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, first responders, organizers say.