  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBull
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMJeep Saturday Sports Extra
    View All Programs
By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Colorado News, Day Of Service, Xcel Energy's Day Of Service


DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans volunteered at projects across the state for Xcel Energy’s 9th annual Day of Service. They came together for 83 nonprofit projects which benefit countless people.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service 2019

(credit: CBS)

“We have close to 4,000 people out right at this exact point in time, giving back to their communities, doing a variety of projects,” said Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy – Colorado.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service 2019

(credit: CBS)

Alice joined volunteers at the Mile High United Way to make blankets which will go to patients at Denver Health.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service 2019

(credit: CBS)

“It is truly amazing. Not only our employees, but people in the community and then the partnership with CBS4 to put this all together is really tremendous,” she said.

“It just makes a world of difference, it changes their whole outlook on the hospital,” said Mandy Scott, a Child Life Specialist for Denver Health Pediatrics.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service 2019

(credit: CBS)

Mandy has the honor of giving these donated blankets to patients.

“Being able to have a blanket that they can cuddle with, it kind of reminds them of home and being able to take that with them when they leave is really positive,” she said.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service 2019

(credit: CBS)

“It’s very comfortable, good for the cold,” said 13-year-old patient Angel who loves to play video games and soccer.

He just started his freshman year in high school and is already looking at career possibilities after graduation.

“A game designer, mechanic or a chef,” he said, listing possible careers.

Angel had to spend a couple of days at the hospital, and was grateful for the small act of kindness from strangers.

Xcel Energy's Day of Service 2019

(credit: CBS)

PHOTO GALLERY: Xcel Energy’s Day Of Service 2019 

“I appreciate it a lot that I was able to get this, thank you very much,” he said.

Day of Service was created to honor, remember and pay tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, first responders, organizers say.

Joel Hillan

Comments