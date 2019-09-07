Comments
FLOYD HILL, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes on Interstate 70 reopened early Saturday morning; more than 12 hours after they were closed for a rockslide. Heavy rain and hail on Friday caused rock slides in the area.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says U.S. 6 between Highway 119 and I-70, the eastbound ramp from I-70 to U.S. 6 and U.S. 40 between Floyd Hill and U.S. 6 are also open.
Crews will monitor the conditions throughout the day, officials said on Saturday morning.
Mud and rocks covered part of the westbound lanes and heavy equipment was brought in to clear the road.
The CSP said no one was hurt and no cars were caught in the mudslide.
