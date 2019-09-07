RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Hunt Fire grew to nearly 1,900 acres up from 1,000 on Friday. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.
Fire officials blame strong wind for the sizable growth.
An area north of Rio Blanco County line, east of Hunter Creek Road, west of Willow Creek Road, and extending north to County Road 5 has been temporarily closed for safety measures.
Investigators say lightning sparked the fire on Thursday. No occupied structures are threatened, however some historic cabins are in the vicinity of the fire.
Firefighters managed to keep the fire from reaching those homes on Friday.
Multiple crews, including two helicopters, are helping fight the fire.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.