DENVER (CBS4) – After a pretty hectic afternoon of thunderstorms on Friday, especially in parts of metro Denver and the Front Range, things should be much less active today as some drier air is working into the state from the west. There is about a 20 percent chance to see a brief storm where you live.

Today’s storm chances go up as you move south and east of downtown Denver. In fact a few storms could become severe on the far southeast plains. Any storms that fire should end shortly after sunset.

Looking ahead to Sunday there is a weather disturbance moving into northern California as we speak and it will bring a chance for showers and storms to Colorado. Some of those will start as early as the morning hours on the western slope. By mid to late afternoon they will reach Denver and the eastern plains where a few could grow strong or even severe.

Looking ahead we should see temperatures hang fairly close to where they should be for this time of year. They will bounce around a bit from day to day. We will also see occasional chances for showers or thunderstorms during the upcoming week, but at this time, we do not see any large scale big storm systems impacting Colorado during the extended forecast.