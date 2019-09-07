Comments
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (CBS4) – Colorado’s Task Force One finished their mission, and now are coming back home. The group of firefighters deployed to the East Coast last week.
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (CBS4) – Colorado’s Task Force One finished their mission, and now are coming back home. The group of firefighters deployed to the East Coast last week.
They were sent to help with water rescues following Hurricane Dorian.
The 18 crewmembers left Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Saturday.
Members of Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) are headed home today from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as #HurricaneDorian moves away from the eastern U.S. coast.
The team is expected to be back in Denver sometime on Monday. pic.twitter.com/GQQUoaJpHX
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 7, 2019
They should be in Colorado on Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.