  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMNissan Football Preview
    7:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Task Force 1, Hurricane Dorian


FORT BRAGG, N.C. (CBS4) – Colorado’s Task Force One finished their mission, and now are coming back home. The group of firefighters deployed to the East Coast last week.

They were sent to help with water rescues following Hurricane Dorian.

The 18 crewmembers left Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Saturday.

They should be in Colorado on Monday.

Comments