DENVER (CBS4) – At least eight firefighters from Colorado are in California now helping fight numerous wildfires. Four firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue left Colorado for California on Thursday to help fight wildfires. Four other firefighters from Mountain View Fire Rescue deployed to Taylorsville, California.
MVFR 2233 has been dispatched to the Walker fire near Taylorsville California. They left last night. Updates to follow, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/MXMXVPIDnx
— Mt View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) September 7, 2019
There are several wildfires burning in that state. The South Metro team will be gone for two weeks.
4 South Metro Firefighters chased the sunset in their fire engine last night. They're heading to California where several wildfires are burning. They don't know what incident they'll be assigned to yet, but they'll find out when they cross the border for their 14-day deployment. #smfr #southmetrofirerescue #firefighters #wildlandfirefighter #wildlanddeployment #california #neighborshelpingneighbors
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are nine active fires. One of those fires, the Country Fire, is fully contained.
