Filed Under:Colorado News, South Metro Fire


DENVER (CBS4) – At least eight firefighters from Colorado are in California now helping fight numerous wildfires. Four firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue left Colorado for California on Thursday to help fight wildfires. Four other firefighters from Mountain View Fire Rescue deployed to Taylorsville, California.

There are several wildfires burning in that state. The South Metro team will be gone for two weeks.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are nine active fires. One of those fires, the Country Fire, is fully contained.

