Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say a teacher at Union Colony Prep School had a relationship with a teenage female student. They responded to the school on Wednesday on initial reports from a school official who had been told of the relationship.
Two days later, investigators arrested 32-year-old Christopher Adams-Wenger. He faces charges of sexual assault on a child by on in a position or trust and sexual assault on a child/pattern of abuse.
The school’s website lists him as a music teacher.
He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with more information about Adams-Wenger is asked to call Det. Leslie Schmidt at 970-350-9572.
You must log in to post a comment.