By Michael Abeyta
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The hot ticket in Boulder on Saturday was one of the oldest college football rivalries in the west: The Nebraska Cornhuskers against the Colorado Buffaloes. If fans didn’t already have a ticket to the game, they quickly found out how much it would set them back.

“We haven’t been able to get any too high of prices,” one Cornhusker fan said. When asked how much scalpers were charging she responded, “$250, $350.”

The game used to be an annual tradition with CU and Nebraska playing for many Big 8 championships. When CU left the Big 12 for the PAC 12 and Nebraska joined the Big 10, the annual tradition came to a close.

That is until last year when the rivalry renewed in Lincoln. For some, that was a big deal.

“For us old people, huge,” said one Nebraska fan.

But not for young Buffs fan, Gage. When asked about the rivalry he said, ” Um I don’t know.”

He’s just here to spend time with his dad.

“I like playing with my dad and watching them play,” he said.

Maybe that’s ultimately what rivalries are meant to be, not to divide us, but to bring us together around something we can all agree on.

“I like football and I want to watch,” Gage said.

The Buffs beat the Cornhuskers 34-31 in overtime.

